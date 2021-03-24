 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: General Mills Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.49% year over year to $0.82, which missed the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $4,520,000,000 higher by 8.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,450,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 24, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.generalmills.com%2F&eventid=2947796&sessionid=1&key=9DBEE97C50FFCFBD7301F21D2A8A3655&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $66.14

Company's 52-week low was at $46.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.74%

Company Profile

General Mills is a leading global packaged food company that produces snacks, cereal, convenient meals, yogurt, dough, baking mixes and ingredients, pet food, and superpremium ice cream. Its largest brands are Nature Valley, Cheerios, Old El Paso, Yoplait, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, BLUE, and Haagen-Dazs. In fiscal 2020, 76% of its revenue was derived from the United States, although the company also operates in Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. While most of General Mills' products are sold through retail stores to consumers, the company also sells products into the food-service channel and the commercial baking industry.

 

Related Articles (GIS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers
5 Stocks To Watch For March 24, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2021
Shrimp Tails In Cinnamon Toast Crunch? What You Need To Know (Or Don't Want To Know)
Earnings Outlook for General Mills
A Light Earnings Week In Sight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com