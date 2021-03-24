Recap: General Mills Q3 Earnings

Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.49% year over year to $0.82, which missed the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $4,520,000,000 higher by 8.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,450,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 24, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.generalmills.com%2F&eventid=2947796&sessionid=1&key=9DBEE97C50FFCFBD7301F21D2A8A3655®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $66.14

Company's 52-week low was at $46.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.74%

Company Profile

General Mills is a leading global packaged food company that produces snacks, cereal, convenient meals, yogurt, dough, baking mixes and ingredients, pet food, and superpremium ice cream. Its largest brands are Nature Valley, Cheerios, Old El Paso, Yoplait, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, BLUE, and Haagen-Dazs. In fiscal 2020, 76% of its revenue was derived from the United States, although the company also operates in Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. While most of General Mills' products are sold through retail stores to consumers, the company also sells products into the food-service channel and the commercial baking industry.