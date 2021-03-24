 Skip to main content

Elbit Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 3.64% year over year to $2.38, which beat the estimate of $1.93.

Revenue of $1,378,000,000 higher by 4.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,330,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Elbit Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 24, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://www.veidan-stream.com/elbitq4-2020.html

Price Action

52-week high: $151.21

52-week low: $110.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.40%

Company Description

Elbit Systems Ltd is a technology company involved in producing a portfolio of systems and products for aircraft, land, and naval applications. The company's products are primarily used for defense, homeland security, and commercial flight capabilities. Its systems and solutions may be installed on new platforms, or it may perform a comprehensive modernization program to transform a platform. Elbit Systems gives instructions to its customers on proper maintenance of its products and will provide support team specialists when the customer cannot fix a problem. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or as a subcontractor to government, defense, and homeland security contractors worldwide.

 

