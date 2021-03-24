 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For March 24, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 4:53am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares slipped 0.4% to close at $61.19 on Tuesday.
  • Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. The company also said its CFO will retire in 2021. Adobe shares rose 1.7% to close at $460.20 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares gained 0.7% to $43.66 in pre-market trading.

  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. The company’s e-commerce business continued to be the big news with a year-over-year increase of 175% in the fourth quarter and 191% for the full fiscal year. GameStop shares dropped 10.3% to $163.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $872.50 million before the opening bell. Worthington shares dropped 5.2% to close at $64.17 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

