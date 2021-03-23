Repro-Med Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.00% year over year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $4,057,000 declined by 34.80% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,670,000.

Outlook

Repro-Med Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Repro-Med Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1438484&tp_key=0633de48f7https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1438484&tp_key=0633de48f7

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $12.84

Company's 52-week low was at $3.27

Price action over last quarter: down 13.70%

Company Description

Repro-Med Systems Inc develops, manufactures and commercializes easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60 and FreedomEdge Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings.