GameStop: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 5.51% over the past year to $1.34, which missed the estimate of $1.35.

Revenue of $2,122,000,000 declined by 3.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,210,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143221

Price Action

52-week high: $483.00

52-week low: $2.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 1272.62%

Company Overview

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites, including www.gamestop.com, www.ebgames.com.au, and www.micromania.fr. The company has two main business segments: Video game brands and Technology brands. The technology brands segment sells wireless products and services and operates Spring Mobile managed AT&T and Cricket Wireless branded stores, along with the Simply Mac business.