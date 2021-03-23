Recap: AAR Q3 Earnings

Shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 44.78% year over year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $410,300,000 decreased by 25.82% year over year, which missed the estimate of $414,620,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 23, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.aarcorp.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $45.49

52-week low: $11.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.64%

Company Description

AAR Corp is engaged in providing products and services to aviation, government, and defense market. It operates in two segments namely Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by it's commercial and government/defense customers. The Expeditionary Services segment consists of businesses that provide products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Aviation Services Segment.