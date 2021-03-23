Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 38.33% year over year to $3.14, which beat the estimate of $2.78.

Revenue of $3,905,000,000 up by 26.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,760,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $11.85 and $11.85.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $15,450,000,000 and $15,450,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1438490&tp_key=42f7646456

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $536.88

52-week low: $287.78

Price action over last quarter: down 5.62%

Company Overview

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).