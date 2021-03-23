The Dow Jones Plunged Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices at large were trading lower as investors weigh comments from Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen, as well as recent lockdown measures in Europe.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) traded as low as $323.45 Tuesday before ending the day down by 0.97% at $324.06. Weakness for the Dow came from industrials, who were the most hammered names for the index.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished lower by 0.79% at $389.50. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.44% at $317.22.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The gainers were few for the DIA Tuesday, but among them were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO).

The DIA saw the biggest setbacks from industrial names, the biggest laggards Tuesday included the likes of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).

