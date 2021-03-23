Analyzing The Price Action In Neogen Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Neogen's Stock Today

Neogen's (NASDAQ:NEOG) stock is trading up 2.21% to a price of $84.65. The stock's volume is currently 45.59 thousand, which is roughly 21.41% of its recent 30-day volume average of 212.93 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Neogen shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $83.68 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $89.32 and as low as $52.71.

