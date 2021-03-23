 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Charah Solutions Earnings Preview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 10:07am   Comments
Share:

 

On Wednesday, March 24, Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Charah Solutions EPS will likely be near $0.09 while revenue will be around $113.30 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Charah Solutions reported a loss per share of $0.53 on sales of $149.56 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 116.98% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 24.24% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.01 -0.24 0.06
EPS Actual 0.08 -0.16 -0.19 -0.53
Revenue Estimate 113.70 M 160.10 M 151.60 M 124.90 M
Revenue Actual 118.72 M 133.15 M 164.63 M 149.56 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 100.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Charah Solutions is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings News

