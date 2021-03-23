 Skip to main content

ROCE Insights For Kraft Heinz

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 9:02am   Comments
Looking at Q4, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) earned $1.55 billion, a 35.14% increase from the preceding quarter. Kraft Heinz also posted a total of $6.94 billion in sales, a 7.73% increase since Q3. Kraft Heinz earned $1.15 billion, and sales totaled $6.44 billion in Q3.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Kraft Heinz posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Kraft Heinz, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Kraft Heinz reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.8/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.74/share.

 

