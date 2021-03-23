Recap: AC Immune Q4 Earnings

Shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) moved higher by 3.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% over the past year to ($0.28), which missed the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $1,044,000 declined by 2.70% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AC Immune hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $13.00

Company's 52-week low was at $4.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 58.76%

Company Profile

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on neurodegenerative diseases. The company uses its proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel proprietary small molecules, antibodies, and vaccines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.