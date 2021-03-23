 Skip to main content

Recap: IHS Markit Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) fell 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 7.58% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $1,120,000,000 up by 3.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,110,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 23, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6rc3yvjk

Price Action

52-week high: $101.45

52-week low: $44.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.12%

Company Profile

IHS Markit is a leading provider of data and analytics to corporate and sovereign clients across a wide variety of industries. Financial markets accounted for 42% of fiscal 2020 revenue, transportation 27%, resources (energy and chemicals) 20%, and CMS (consolidated markets) 11%. Approximately 60% of fiscal 2020 revenue came from the United States. IHS Markit has approximately 16,000 employees worldwide. About 74% of fiscal 2020 revenue was recurring and fixed, 14% recurring and variable, and 12% non-recurring. S&P Global has offered to acquire IHS Markit, with holders of the target firm set to receive 0.2838 shares of the combined entity (a little less than one third of the total), in a deal valued at $44 billion upon announcement.

 

