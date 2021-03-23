Recap: HUYA Q4 Earnings

Shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 90.00% over the past year to $0.19, which were in line with the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $458,290,000 rose by 29.31% year over year, which missed the estimate of $468,920,000.

Guidance

HUYA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

HUYA hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 23, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fggxzkiz

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $36.33

Company's 52-week low was at $12.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.99%

Company Overview

HUYA Inc operates a game live streaming platform in China. It is principally engaged in operating its own live-streaming platforms, which enable broadcasters and viewers to interact with each other during live streaming. The company generates the majority of its revenue from sales of virtual items in live streaming platforms as well as other services, which substantially consist of advertising and online game-related services.