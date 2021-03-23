DouYu International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) rose 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 187.50% over the past year to ($0.07), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $347,770,000 rose by 17.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $340,510,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

DouYu International Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/doyu/mediaframe/44009/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $20.54

52-week low: $6.11

Price action over last quarter: down 4.19%

Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd is a game-centric live streaming platform in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. It generates revenues through live streaming and advertisement.