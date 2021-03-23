7 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion before the opening bell. IHS Markit shares fell 0.6% to $94.07 in after-hours trading.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is in talks to acquire Discord Inc. for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reported. Microsoft shares rose 0.03% to $236.06 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $2.78 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares rose 0.2% to $453.40 in after-hours trading.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) reported the purchase of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) for $9.77 per share in an all-stock deal. Pacific Mercantile shares fell 1.8% to close at $8.06, while Banc of California shares fell 4.5% to close at $19.54 on Monday.

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares fell 1% to $192.58 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $414.62 million. AAR shares fell 1.7% to close at $41.58 on Monday.