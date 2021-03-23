Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:ITP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $106.75 million.

• Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $124.59 million.

• IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $46.55 million.

• HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $469.11 million.

• DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $340.64 million.

• Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.67 million.

• 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.75 per share on revenue of $196.50 million.

• Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $17.78 million.

• Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AAR (NYSE:AIR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $412.37 million.

• CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $11.22 million.

• Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $48.86 million.

• GameStop (NYSE:GME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $522.83 million.

• Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.94 million.

• Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $650.40 million.

• Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.

• Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.50 million.

• ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Enservco Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:ENSV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.40 million.

• Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LGL Group, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:LGL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $130.00 thousand.

• Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.05 million.

• StoneMor (NYSE:STON) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• WidePoint Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:WYY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $39.62 million.