 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioLife Solutions: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 5:44pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) rose 9.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 0.00% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $14,726,000 rose by 77.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,500,000.

Guidance

BioLife Solutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 22, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mzaka3uq

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $47.22

Company's 52-week low was at $8.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.63%

Company Overview

BioLife Solutions Inc is active in the healthcare segment. The company is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud, hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The company's product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs.

 

Related Articles (BLFS)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2021
FDA Decisions For Pfizer, Eli Lilly And Bluebird Bio, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Plus New Data And Earnings
Earnings Preview for BioLife Solutions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings