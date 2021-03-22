BioLife Solutions: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) rose 9.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 0.00% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $14,726,000 rose by 77.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,500,000.

Guidance

BioLife Solutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 22, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mzaka3uq

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $47.22

Company's 52-week low was at $8.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.63%

Company Overview

BioLife Solutions Inc is active in the healthcare segment. The company is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud, hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The company's product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs.