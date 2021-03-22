Earnings Outlook For Steelcase

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 23. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Steelcase's Q4 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Steelcase have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.01 on revenue of $650.40 million. Steelcase reported a per-share profit of $0.39 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $946.20 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 102.56%. Sales would be down 31.26% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.37 -0.14 0.32 EPS Actual 0.08 0.55 -0.18 0.39 Revenue Estimate 628.80 M 782.60 M 530.30 M 914.80 M Revenue Actual 617.50 M 818.80 M 482.80 M 946.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Steelcase were trading at $15.96 as of March 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Steelcase is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.