Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $66.20 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.
• VolitionRX Limited Common Stock (AMEX:VNRX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.50 million.
• Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $12.26 million.
• Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $13.80 million.
• Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
• Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $91.77 million.
Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets