Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 3:32am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $66.20 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.

• VolitionRX Limited Common Stock (AMEX:VNRX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.50 million.

• Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $12.26 million.

• Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $13.80 million.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $91.77 million.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

