5 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion after the closing bell. SYNNEX shares fell 0.4% to close at $103.20 on Friday.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) announced plans to buy Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal. Kansas City Southern shares rose 0.4% to close at $224.16, while Canadian Pacific Railway shares fell 1.4% to close at $378.48 on Friday.

