Here's How To Watch GameStop's Earnings Report This Tuesday

Whether you’re actively trading or investing in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) stock, or just in plain awe of the ride from the sidelines, all eyes will on the company’s first earnings report since the epic January short squeeze kicked off.

Here’s when the report is happening and how you can watch this Tuesday.

On March 9 GameStop announced that the company will report both fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings results after the market closes March 23.

Following the earnings release, GameStop will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST to review the company’s financial results.

To enter and listen to the earnings report webcast, you need to fill out this form.

Shares of GameStop and other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) skyrocketed in January as retail traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bought the stocks to create a short squeeze.

GameStop and several other meme stocks also continue to see strong retail investor interest amid speculation small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks on stocks and options.

Several trading halts over the past several weeks have also sent the implied volatility of GameStop options expiring in March past 500%.

IV, or implied volatility, is a key component in the pricing of options, as it reflects the chance that the option will be in the money by the expiration date of the option.