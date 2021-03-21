 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How To Watch GameStop's Earnings Report This Tuesday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Share:
Here's How To Watch GameStop's Earnings Report This Tuesday

Whether you’re actively trading or investing in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) stock, or just in plain awe of the ride from the sidelines, all eyes will on the company’s first earnings report since the epic January short squeeze kicked off. 

Here’s when the report is happening and how you can watch this Tuesday.

  • On March 9 GameStop announced that the company will report both fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings results after the market closes March 23. 
  • Following the earnings release, GameStop will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST to review the company’s financial results. 
  • To enter and listen to the earnings report webcast, you need to fill out this form.

Shares of GameStop and other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) skyrocketed in January as retail traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bought the stocks to create a short squeeze.

GameStop and several other meme stocks also continue to see strong retail investor interest amid speculation small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks on stocks and options.

Several trading halts over the past several weeks have also sent the implied volatility of GameStop options expiring in March past 500%. 

IV, or implied volatility, is a key component in the pricing of options, as it reflects the chance that the option will be in the money by the expiration date of the option.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

Chamath Palihapitiya And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer
Thinking About Buying Stock In Adidas, Peloton, Boeing, Carnival Or Alibaba?
The Nasdaq Rallied Today. Here's Why.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
GameStop Is Losing Its 'Stimmy' Support, Analyst Says
Meet Qooore, The Fintech Merging The Experiences Of Robinhood And TikTok
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Meme Stocks retail Short Squeeze WallSteetBetsEarnings News Crowdsourcing General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com