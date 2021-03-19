Mid-Day Market Update: BSQUARE Falls After Q4 Results; Clovis Oncology Shares Jump

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.95% to 32,549.79 while the NASDAQ rose 0.26% to 13,150.87. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.43% to 3,898.64.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 29,667,750 cases with around 539,690 deaths. Brazil reported over 11,780,820 COVID-19 cases with 287,490 deaths, while India confirmed a total of at least 11,514,330 cases and 159,370 deaths. In total, there were at least 121,882,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 2,692,800 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares rose 0.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR), up 8%, and LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX), up 13%.

In trading on Friday, financial shares fell 2%.

Top Headline

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and also issued strong earnings forecast for the year.

FedEx reported quarterly earnings of $3.47 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $3.24 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $21.50 billion, versus expectations of $19.96 billion.

FedEx said it expects FY21 EPS of $17.60-$18.20, versus analysts’ estimates of $17.40.

Equities Trading UP

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares shot up 38% to $7.33 after the company announced its Rubraca significantly improves PFS versus chemotherapy in patients with later-line ovarian cancer associated with a BRCA mutation.

Shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) got a boost, shooting 37% to $2.30 after the company announced the conclusion of agricultural deployments of ContraPest with demonstrated, sustained success in reducing rat populations and improving operating economies in poultry settings.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares were also up, gaining 29% to $2.32 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $6 price target. The company’s CEO Peter Hoang reported purchase of 142,857 shares, while Director John Wilson also reported purchase of 1,714,285 shares in Form 4 filing.

Equities Trading DOWN

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares tumbled 64% to $1.86 after the biopharmaceutical company said its lead drug candidate Tilsotolimod failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial for anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma. JP Morgan and HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the stock to Neutral.

Shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) were down 22% to $3.98 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of units at $4.50 per unit.

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) was down, falling 17% to $4.44 after reporting Q4 results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $59.58, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,734.70.

Silver traded down 0.6% Friday to $26.205 while copper fell 0.9% to $4.0730.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 1.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 1.5% and the German DAX 30 dropped 1.2%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 fell 1.1%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.33% and Italy’s FTSE MIB slipped 1.1%.

Germany's producer prices rose 1.9% year-over-year in February, while construction output in Italy slipped 1.5% year-over-year in January.

Economics

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

