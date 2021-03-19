 Skip to main content

ROCE Insights For Keurig Dr Pepper

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) posted a 7.04% decrease in earnings from Q3. Sales, however, increased by 3.34% over the previous quarter to $3.12 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Keurig Dr Pepper is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q3, Keurig Dr Pepper earned $753.00 million and total sales reached $3.02 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Keurig Dr Pepper posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Keurig Dr Pepper is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Keurig Dr Pepper's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Keurig Dr Pepper reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.39/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.4/share.

 

