Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; FedEx Beats Q3 Estimates

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.88% to 32,571.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.50% to 13,051.01. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.67% to 3,889.15.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 29,667,750 cases with around 539,690 deaths. Brazil reported over 11,780,820 COVID-19 cases with 287,490 deaths, while India confirmed a total of at least 11,514,330 cases and 159,370 deaths. In total, there were at least 121,882,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 2,692,800 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares rose 0.2% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI), up 2%, and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE: CBD), up 5%.

In trading on Friday, financial shares fell 1.8%.

Top Headline

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and also issued strong earnings forecast for the year.

FedEx reported quarterly earnings of $3.47 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $3.24 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $21.50 billion, versus expectations of $19.96 billion.

FedEx said it expects FY21 EPS of $17.60-$18.20, versus analysts’ estimates of $17.40.

Equities Trading UP

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares shot up 54% to $8.20 after the company announced its Rubraca significantly improves PFS versus chemotherapy in patients with later-line ovarian cancer associated with a BRCA mutation.

Shares of Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) got a boost, shooting 36% to $6.16 after climbing over 6% on Thursday.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares were also up, gaining 36% to $11.91. ZK International recently announced its subsidiary, xSigma, entered into the NFT market with the launch of its "NFT" platform on Ethereum and Polkadot blockchains.

Equities Trading DOWN

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares tumbled 64% to $1.85 after the biopharmaceutical company said its lead drug candidate Tilsotolimod failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial for anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma. JP Morgan and HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the stock to Neutral.

Shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) were down 23% to $3.93 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of units at $4.50 per unit.

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) was down, falling 20% to $4.32 after reporting Q4 results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $60.75, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,736.40.

Silver traded down 0.8% Friday to $26.15 while copper fell 1% to $4.0655.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.3%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.7% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.4%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 fell 0.4%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.6% and Italy’s FTSE MIB slipped 0.a%.

Germany's producer prices rose 1.9% year-over-year in February, while construction output in Italy slipped 1.5% year-over-year in January.

Economics

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

