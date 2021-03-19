A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) - P/E: 2.76 Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) - P/E: 6.45 Celanese (NYSE:CE) - P/E: 8.82 Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) - P/E: 8.28 Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 8.85

Most recently, Tronox Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.19, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.05. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.59%, which has decreased by 1.03% from 2.62% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Kinross Gold reported earnings per share at 0.27, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.25. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.63%, which has increased by 0.17% from 1.46% in the previous quarter.

Celanese saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.95 in Q3 to 2.09 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.28%, which has increased by 0.15% from last quarter's yield of 2.13%.

Clearwater Paper has reported Q4 earnings per share at 1.45, which has decreased by 8.81% compared to Q3, which was 1.59. Clearwater Paper does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Koppers Hldgs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.64 in Q3 to 0.75 now. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.