5 Stocks To Watch For March 19, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 4:18am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also announced plans to resume buyback plan in Q4'21. Nike shares fell 3.9% to $137.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong FY21 earnings guidance. FedEx shares climbed 4.4% to $274.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) reported the FDA approval of ARCALYST for recurrent pericarditis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 10.5% to $24.00 in after-hours trading.

  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) reported better-than-expected Q4 results and also announced a $100 million increase to its buyback program. Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares surged 4.6% to $89.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) reported a 2 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. Construction Partners shares fell 4.1% to $31.40 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

