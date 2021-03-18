 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Salarius Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 5:26pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 77.27% over the past year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $1,479,000 higher by 42.35% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,480,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xbt3vxg9

Technicals

52-week high: $3.50

52-week low: $0.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 112.16%

Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company developing targeted therapies to treat pediatric and other cancers, including advanced solid tumors. Its lead compound Seclidemstat is in clinical development for treating Ewing sarcoma.

 

Related Articles (SLRX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Translate Bio's Cystic Fibrosis Study Disappoints, Adverum Nominates Directors, Gain Therapeutics To Debut On Nasdaq
Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2021
Week Ahead In Biotech (March 14-20): Update On Fibrogen-AstraZeneca's Anemia Drug, Earnings and Presentations
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings