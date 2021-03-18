 Skip to main content

Recap: FedEx Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 5:02pm   Comments
Shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 146.10% year over year to $3.47, which beat the estimate of $3.24.

Revenue of $21,510,000,000 higher by 23.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,960,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fedex.com%2F&eventid=3042874&sessionid=1&key=3A09FBED39E955599958447D1C7DE87A&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $305.66

52-week low: $88.69

Price action over last quarter: down 0.93%

Company Overview

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest "express" package provider. In its fiscal 2020 (ended May 2020), FedEx derived 51% of revenue from its express division, 33% from ground, and 10% from freight; its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016. TNT was previously the fourth- largest global parcel-delivery provider.

 

