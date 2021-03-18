Recap: Duluth Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) rose 3.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.67% year over year to $0.67, which missed the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $255,960,000 declined by 1.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $274,070,000.

Looking Ahead

Duluth Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Duluth Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10152542

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $17.30

Company's 52-week low was at $2.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.71%

Company Description

Duluth Holdings Inc is an apparel brand in the United States. It offers shirts, pants, and casual wear for men and women under brands like Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly and Duluth Trading company. The company has two revenue generating segments which are Direct and Retail. Direct, which secures higher revenue of the two, comprises primarily of an e-commerce business. The retail, on the other hand, refers to retail store operations.