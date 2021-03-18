Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Sundial Growers, AMC, Lordstown Or American Airlines?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here is the latest news and updates for Sundial Growers, AMC, Lordstown and American Airlines.

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. Sundial reported quarterly sales of $13.90 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $12.07 million by 15.16%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) announced that beginning Friday, 98% of its U.S. theatres will be open for guests to visit. AMC expects that by March 26, 99% of its U.S. circuit will be open.

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) says it received a request for information from the SEC related to the Hindenburg Report alleging fraudulent business practices. The report detailed claims that:

Customers who reserved hundreds of trucks from LMC have no intention of buying them. And were never told they had to take delivery.

Lordstown is a "mirage" that paid outside consultants to pad the order numbers to increase investor confidence.

Founder Steve Burns used unethical and deceptive business practices and untested components to make the electric commercial pickup truck called Endurance.

On Jan. 15, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) entered into the payroll support program extension agreement with the U.S. Treasury. American Airlines has now received the second installment of PSP2 financial assistance totaling $1.5 billion

The U.S. Treasury created the Payroll Support Program Extension (PSP2) for passenger air carriers and certain contractors for financial support amid the pandemic.