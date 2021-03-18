Recap: G-III Apparel Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) fell 4.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 60.00% over the past year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $526,242,000 declined by 30.26% year over year, which missed the estimate of $533,670,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.05 and $0.15.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $460,000,000 and $460,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nevpp2b8

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $33.12

Company's 52-week low was at $2.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.38%

Company Description

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company. It makes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories that it sells under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III has a substantial portfolio for licensed and proprietary brands, anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by us from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands. The retail operations segment consists primarily of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. It derives most of its revenues from Wholesale operations.