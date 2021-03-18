 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: G-III Apparel Group Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 8:59am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) fell 4.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 60.00% over the past year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $526,242,000 declined by 30.26% year over year, which missed the estimate of $533,670,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.05 and $0.15.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $460,000,000 and $460,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nevpp2b8

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $33.12

Company's 52-week low was at $2.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.38%

Company Description

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company. It makes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories that it sells under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III has a substantial portfolio for licensed and proprietary brands, anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by us from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands. The retail operations segment consists primarily of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. It derives most of its revenues from Wholesale operations.

 

Related Articles (GIII)

Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2021
Earnings Preview: G-III Apparel Group
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com