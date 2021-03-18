Gol Intelligent Airlines: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 100.00% over the past year to ($0.00), which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.45).

Revenue of $350,758,000 decreased by 63.11% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $365,700,000.

Guidance

Gol Intelligent Airlines hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=16fe9605-38d6-4978-891d-f99e24b6fb6a

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.31

Company's 52-week low was at $1.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.60%

Company Profile

Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc is a Brazilian airline company. It operates in two segments, flight transportation which offers air transportation services and the smiles loyalty program segment that includes redemption of miles traveled for purchasing flight tickets. Companies revenues derive primarily from transporting passengers on our aircraft. Company operate both domestic and international flights which majority revenues coming in from the domestic operations.