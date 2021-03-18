 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Commercial Metals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) decreased 4.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 24.53% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $1,462,000,000 up by 9.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Commercial Metals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cmc/mediaframe/43838/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $30.56

52-week low: $10.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.73%

Company Overview

Commercial Metals operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. The company primarily manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector.

 

Related Articles (CMC)

Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2021
Commercial Metals's Earnings: A Preview
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
Stock Market Winners, Losers From Biden's Finance Nominations
Understanding Commercial Metals's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com