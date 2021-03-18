Commercial Metals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) decreased 4.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 24.53% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.59.
Revenue of $1,462,000,000 up by 9.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Commercial Metals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 18, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cmc/mediaframe/43838/indexr.html
Technicals
52-week high: $30.56
52-week low: $10.76
Price action over last quarter: Up 18.73%
Company Overview
Commercial Metals operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. The company primarily manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News