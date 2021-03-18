 Skip to main content

Recap: Signet Jewelers Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) rose 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.08% year over year to $4.15, which beat the estimate of $3.54.

Revenue of $2,187,000,000 rose by 1.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,100,000,000.

Guidance

Signet Jewelers said it sees Q1 sales of $1.42B-$1.46B and FY22 sales of $5.85B-$6.0B.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/signet/mediaframe/43633/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $60.63

52-week low: $5.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 106.25%

Company Description

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue.

 

