Recap: Precision BioSciences Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) moved higher by 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 22.22% year over year to ($0.44), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $8,846,000 up by 35.63% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $33,860,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $16.60

Company's 52-week low was at $4.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.48%

Company Overview

Precision BioSciences Inc is a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through its genome editing platform, ARCUS. It leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and provide food and agricultural solutions. The company's segments include Therapeutics and Food.

 

