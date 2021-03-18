Recap: Canadian Solar Q4 Earnings

Shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) moved higher by 3.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 90.18% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of ($0.55).

Revenue of $1,040,000,000 higher by 13.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $997,880,000.

Looking Ahead

Canadian Solar sees Q1 sales of $1.0B-$1.1B and FY21 sales of $5.6B-$6.0B.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ke6i8cbp

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $67.39

Company's 52-week low was at $12.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.89%

Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc is a Canadian solar power company. It is an integrated provider of solar power products, services, and system solutions. The company engages in designing, developing and manufacturing solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules and other solar power products. It operates through two business segments MSS segment and Energy segment. The MSS segment involves the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of solar power products, including standard solar modules and specialty solar products. Its Energy segment consists of solar power project development and sale and EPC and development services. Most of the revenue is earned from the MSS segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Asia and also has a presence in the Americas and Europe and other regions.