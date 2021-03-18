Weibo Shares Are Trading Higher On Upbeat Q4 Results, Strong Guidance
Chinese social media company Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) reported a 10% year-on-year net revenue growth to $513.4 million, exceeding the analyst estimate of $499.05 million during the fourth quarter of FY20.
- Advertising and marketing revenues rose 12% to $453.5 million. Value-added service revenues declined 4% to $59.9million.
- Operating income rose 21% to $181.6 million, and the operating margin expanded by 300 basis points to 35%.
- EPS rose 19.5% to $0.92 exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.74.
- Monthly active users (MAUs) noted 5 million incremental users and stood at 521 million. Mobile MAUs represented 94% of MAUs. Average daily active users (DAUs) witnessed 3 million additional users and stood at 225 million.
- Weibo's cash and equivalents amounted to $3.50 billion, and it generated an operating cash flow of $321.2 million.
- Wei Wang and Fei Cao were appointed as COO and CFO effective immediately.
- Guidance: Weibo is well-positioned to capture incremental ad wallet, leveraging the enhanced digitalization of brick-and-mortar, distinguished social ad offerings, and restored bidding system as reflected by 25% to 30% net revenue growth expectation for the first quarter FY21.
- Price action: WB shares traded higher by 5.08% at $53 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.