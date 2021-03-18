 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $274.07 million.

• Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $196.02 million.

• Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $33.86 million.

• eMagin Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:EMAN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $365.70 million.

• HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.26 million.

• Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $243.00 million.

• Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.37 per share on revenue of $7.57 million.

• Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $508.01 million.

• Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $860.00 thousand.

• Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $997.88 million.

• G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $533.67 million.

• Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.

• Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $26.03 million.

• Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• 111 (NASDAQ:YI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $8.30 billion.

• Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $11.83 billion.

• Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $369.60 million.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $3.60 million.

• HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $33.09 million.

• PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $499.05 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $132.83 million.

• Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $27.80 million.

• Nike (NYSE:NKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $11.02 billion.

• BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $66.86 million.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $488.37 million.

• Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.48 million.

• Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.59 million.

• Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $229.67 million.

• FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $19.96 billion.

• Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (AMEX:LEU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $69.00 million.

• LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $646.75 million.

• MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $47.23 million.

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $508.01 million.

• Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $28.12 million.

• Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $24.72 million.

• Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $279.90 million.

• Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.65 per share on revenue of $1.65 million.

• Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $161.00 million.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

