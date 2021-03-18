7 Stocks To Watch For March 18, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $8.30 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 2.3% to $191.80 in after-hours trading.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance for the first quarter. Five Below shares climbed 5.7% to $207.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $3.22 per share on revenue of $19.96 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.9% to $268.15 in after-hours trading.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend. The company also announced a $1 billion buyback program. Williams-Sonoma shares jumped 12.3% to $153.22 in the after-hours trading session.

