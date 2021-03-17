 Skip to main content

PagerDuty: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 4:28pm   Comments
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 133.33% year over year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $59,284,000 rose by 29.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $57,430,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between ($0.43) and ($0.36).

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $264,000,000 and $270,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.pagerduty.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Technicals

52-week high: $58.36

52-week low: $12.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.24%

Company Profile

PagerDuty Inc is a software company that offers on-call management. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real-time. The product offerings of the company include Analytics, Visibility, Event Intelligence, and Modern Incident Response among others.

 

