PagerDuty: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 133.33% year over year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).
Revenue of $59,284,000 rose by 29.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $57,430,000.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between ($0.43) and ($0.36).
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $264,000,000 and $270,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 17, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://investor.pagerduty.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
Technicals
52-week high: $58.36
52-week low: $12.33
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.24%
Company Profile
PagerDuty Inc is a software company that offers on-call management. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real-time. The product offerings of the company include Analytics, Visibility, Event Intelligence, and Modern Incident Response among others.
