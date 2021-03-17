Gevo: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) fell after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 86.00% over the past year to ($0.07), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $531,000 decreased by 92.29% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $750,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Gevo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xhvdnuqd

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.57

Company's 52-week low was at $0.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 826.47%

Company Description

Gevo Inc is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. Its operating segments are the Gevo segment and the Gevo Development/Agri-Energy segment. By its segments, it is involved in research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of its biocatalysts, the production and sale of biojet fuel, its Retrofit process and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on its isobutanol technology. Gevo Development/Agri-Energy is the key revenue-generating segment that involves the operation of the Luverne Facility and production of ethanol, isobutanol and related products.