Earnings Preview: G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see G-III Apparel Group reporting earnings of $0.23 per share on sales of $533.67 million. G-III Apparel Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.75. Revenue was $754.62 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 69.33%. Sales would have fallen 29.28% from the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.77 -0.77 -0.51 0.67 EPS Actual 1.29 -0.01 -0.75 0.75 Revenue Estimate 768.16 M 327.39 M 466.87 M 787.09 M Revenue Actual 826.56 M 297.21 M 405.13 M 754.62 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of G-III Apparel Group are up 312.16%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. G-III Apparel Group is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.