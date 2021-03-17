Titan Machinery's Earnings Outlook

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Titan Machinery earnings will be near $0.13 per share on sales of $369.60 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Titan Machinery announced EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $350.96 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 550.0% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 5.31% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 -0.01 -0.12 0.01 EPS Actual 0.58 0.29 0.15 0.02 Revenue Estimate 329.34 M 266.92 M 251.05 M 362.50 M Revenue Actual 360.87 M 303.46 M 310.21 M 350.96 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery were trading at $26.88 as of March 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 250.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Titan Machinery is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.