SMTC: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 8:47am   Comments
Shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20.00% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $101,300,000 up by 12.25% year over year, which missed the estimate of $101,770,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $5.96

Company's 52-week low was at $1.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.32%

Company Profile

SMTC Corp is a provider of end-to-end electronics manufacture services, including product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly, production, enclosure, cable assembly, precision metal fabrication, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, and China.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

