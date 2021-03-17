 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Virgin Galactic, Lyft, CrowdStrike Or Lululemon?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Share:
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Virgin Galactic, Lyft, CrowdStrike Or Lululemon?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro

WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Virgin Galactic, Lyft, CrowdStrike and Lululemon.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli initiates coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) with a Buy rating with a price target of $50.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained his Outperform rating on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) and raised the price target from $72 to $85. Wedbush added the stock to its "Best Ideas" list.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued EPS and sales guidance and 2022 sales guidance above estimates.

Needham maintains Crowdstrike with a Buy and raises the price target from $200 to $275. Oppenheimer maintains CrowdStrike with an Outperform and raises the price target from $190 to $225.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintains Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) with an Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $400 to $386.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU + CRWD)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On CrowdStrike, Palantir And More
Dick's Sporting Goods Launches VRST Men's Athleisure Brand
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BPRaymond JamesMaintains29.0
MEDPCredit SuisseMaintains181.0
OSBCRaymond JamesMaintains16.0
HWCRaymond JamesMaintains51.0
GFLRaymond JamesMaintains35.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com