Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Virgin Galactic, Lyft, CrowdStrike Or Lululemon?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro.

WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Virgin Galactic, Lyft, CrowdStrike and Lululemon.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli initiates coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) with a Buy rating with a price target of $50.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained his Outperform rating on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) and raised the price target from $72 to $85. Wedbush added the stock to its "Best Ideas" list.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued EPS and sales guidance and 2022 sales guidance above estimates.

Needham maintains Crowdstrike with a Buy and raises the price target from $200 to $275. Oppenheimer maintains CrowdStrike with an Outperform and raises the price target from $190 to $225.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintains Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) with an Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $400 to $386.