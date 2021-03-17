5 Stocks To Watch For March 17, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion before the opening bell. Cintas shares fell 1% to close at $347.95 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: LEN) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Lennar shares gained 1.6% to $90.10 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to have earned $3.39 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 0.2% to $138.81 in after-hours trading.

