5 Stocks To Watch For March 17, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion before the opening bell. Cintas shares fell 1% to close at $347.95 on Tuesday.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Lennar shares gained 1.6% to $90.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to have earned $3.39 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 0.2% to $138.81 in after-hours trading.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales guidance. Coupa Software shares gained 2% to $277.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $530.87 million before the opening bell. Lands' End shares climbed 9.4% to $38.50 in the after-hours trading session.
