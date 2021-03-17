 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For March 17, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 4:45am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion before the opening bell. Cintas shares fell 1% to close at $347.95 on Tuesday.
  • Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Lennar shares gained 1.6% to $90.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to have earned $3.39 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 0.2% to $138.81 in after-hours trading.

  • Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales guidance. Coupa Software shares gained 2% to $277.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $530.87 million before the opening bell. Lands' End shares climbed 9.4% to $38.50 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

